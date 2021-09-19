Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield Hits Out At Fans In Furious Tweet

Alamy/Netflix

Asa Butterfield has shared an angry tweet calling out his fans for disturbing him on a night out.

The actor is currently starring as Otis in the highly-anticipated third season of Sex Education, which dropped on Netflix this week. But it seems away from the camera he’s been receiving some unwanted attention.

Netflix

The star took to Twitter asking people to ‘leave [him] be’ while he’s out and about, and shared his disdain at having photos taken of him without his permission.

He tweeted yesterday evening, September 18, ‘I’m so tired of people filming me/taking pics without asking while I’m on a night out. It actually kills my mood and my night, f*ck off, leave me be please.’

‘Tweeting this from a cab home after I’ve had to slap multiple phones out my face tonight,’ Butterfield continued in a separate tweet.

People have since sympathised with The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas actor and apologised that he has to endure such things.

One person wrote, ‘It’s crazy to me that harassment to this level is legal just because of your chosen career. I could never be famous I’ve always said I’d love to be rich but hate to be famous. I’m sorry you’re going through this!’

Another person said, ‘This only “comes with the territory” if we decide it does. We need to be better. It doesn’t matter that he’s rich and famous. He’s a person. It’s great you admire him. But do you take photos of doctors, teachers and nurses going about their lives? No. Because they’re just people.’

A third wrote, ‘Sorry people are doing that to you, you’re a human being too. You don’t deserve that.’

Moving on from his undeniably p*ssed-off tweets, Butterfield shared a cute picture of his cat soon after his rant, writing, ‘Anyway look at my cat’.

Butterfield isn’t the only Sex Education star to receive unwanted attention; Gillian Anderson recently revealed her assistant has to go through all the unsolicited d*ck pics she receives on social media.

Anderson explained, as per Mirror Online, ‘I do have someone who goes through the stuff before I see it… including the, shall we say, d*ck pics that I apparently get sent.’

She went on to describe people as ‘shocking’.