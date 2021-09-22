Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Alamy/Netflix

Sex Education star Gillian Anderson was given a very NSFW cake following her Emmy win.

The 53-year-old actor received a very… interesting cake after she won the ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series’ award for the role of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix series The Crown.

Anderson showed her fans the cake she had received from the Chloé team, who designed her red carpet look, on Instagram.

She captioned the post, ‘Let them eat cake!’ along with the hashtags, ‘#sizedoesmatter’ and ‘#penisoftheyear’.

The cake was shaped into a massive penis with a crown sitting on the top, while an icing banner underneath the cake was inscribed with ‘Congrats on the BIG one!’

The post, which now has more than 300,000 likes and 3,000 comments, caught the attention of the actor’s many fans.

One Instagram user commented, ‘Omg, best cake ever. Can I have one for my birthday too?’ Another added, ‘I am enjoying you in every role you take but Jean is so very wonderful! Thank you for bringing her to life.’

‘JESUS I WAS NOT PREPARED,’ chimed in another who, like many others, was totally shocked by the NSFW cake appearing on their Instagram feed.

