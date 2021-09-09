Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Opens Up About Adam And Eric’s Relationship

PA/Netflix

Ncuti Gatwa, aka Sex Education‘s Eric, has opened up about his and Adam’s relationship in season three.

With the third season’s airing date just round the corner – Friday, September 17 to be exact – Ncuti has discussed what fans can expect of Eric and Adam’s complicated relationship.

In Sex Education season two, Eric proved to be extremely popular and had two men going after him – Adam (Connor Swindells), and Rahim (Sami Outalbali).

Eric ended up choosing Adam, much to Rahim’s dismay, and season three will show the new couple navigating their relationship.

Netflix

Discussing the matter, Gatwa told Metro Online:

It was really exciting to play with because obviously we’ve watched the relationship from its consummation in season one. I guess throughout the relationship is very much been dictated by the pace of Adam’s growth.

Gatwa went on to say that Eric and Adam have ‘equal status’ in the relationship, as there’s nowhere that either of them can hide.

He continued, ‘Eric can demand, kind of what he wants, which I don’t think he was able to do before and so it’s just the changing dynamic.’

‘It’s just quite interesting considering their history and we just see how they grow and how they work through that, because [they’re in] two very, very different places in the sexual and personal journeys.’

Netflix

Gatwa also addressed the controversy that surrounds Eric and Adam’s relationship, as anyone who’s been watching the series from day one will know Adam once used to bully Eric quite badly.

Defending Adam’s behaviour, Gatwa said:

When you’re young, they’re both young. They’re both 17 – they were both 16 when they met each other – they didn’t make the wisest choices at 16.

‘But they found each other, and they have this connection and so we just kind of see how their dynamic is constantly shifting throughout the very different paces in a relationship,’ he added.

Sex Education season three drops on Netflix September 17.