Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa Responds To ‘Toxic’ Criticisms

It’s a relationship of two people that really care about each other and have a connection with each other, but it hasn’t came from the healthiest beginnings, it has been a toxic relationship up until this point, and throughout season two as well.

It’s very bittersweet isn’t it? I don’t know that they ever get the happy moment, because I think they’re constantly still trying to figure out themselves, and trying to figure out how to be themselves with each other.