Shailene Woodley Reveals Her Career Almost Ended In Her Early Twenties
Shailene Woodley has revealed how her career almost ended in her early 20s after she was forced to pass up on a lot of career opportunities.
The Big Little Lies actor said that up until now, she hasn’t spoken publicly about that period in her life, saying she ‘will one day’.
However, in a new interview the 28-year-old briefly touched upon what she was going through at that time, going into scarce detail about how she was ‘very, very sick’.
Speaking to The New York Times, Woodley revealed that, when she was filming the Divergent films, she was struggling with a ‘deeply personal, very scary physical situation’.
Because of that, Shailene said she had to say ‘no’ to ‘a lot of opportunities’ as she needed to ‘get better’, adding: ‘Those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love. They went on to a lot of success.’
Despite the physical situation holding her back, Shailene said she was chastised for letting job opportunities pass her by, adding: ‘There was a mix of people saying, “you shouldn’t have let that go!” or “you shouldn’t have been sick!”.’
On top of this, the actor said she was having to deal with her own ‘internal process of, “am I going to survive what I’m going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I’m passionate about again because of the situation I’m in?”.’
Shailene continued:
My 20s felt a little bit like being in a washing machine, where you’re being thrown all over the place. As a teenager and as a child, I always thought acting was a hobby, and I never wanted the idea of making it into a career to take away my passion for it.
But in my 20s, there was a huge chunk of time where fear and anxiety and competition were definitely at the forefront of my mind and my ego in a way they weren’t when I was younger. I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s.
I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterwards.
Now, she says she is thankfully ‘on the other side of it’, adding that ‘a lot’ of the last few years has been about focusing on her mental health – something she describes as a ‘slow process’.
Regardless, the actor now says she feels ‘very grounded and rooted’ in who she is, saying she is ‘very clear about everything’ in her life – whether it’s her career, relationships, or her own sense of self worth.
