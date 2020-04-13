Shailene Woodley Reveals Her Career Almost Ended In Her Early Twenties

My 20s felt a little bit like being in a washing machine, where you’re being thrown all over the place. As a teenager and as a child, I always thought acting was a hobby, and I never wanted the idea of making it into a career to take away my passion for it.

But in my 20s, there was a huge chunk of time where fear and anxiety and competition were definitely at the forefront of my mind and my ego in a way they weren’t when I was younger. I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s.

I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterwards.