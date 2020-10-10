Shanann Watts' Brother Praises Netflix For Giving Her A Voice Netflix

Following the release of the Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, Shanann Watts’ brother has praised the film for giving his sister a voice.

Shanann’s brother Frankie Rzucek took to Facebook to share his thoughts about the chilling documentary, which details the story of Shanann, her husband Chris and their two young children.

In August 2018, Shanann’s family and friends became concerned when she went missing. Despite initially denying his involvement, it later emerged that Chris Watts had murdered Shanann and their two daughters.

Shannan and Chris Watts Netflix

American Murder unpacks the case using CCTV footage, police bodycam footage, text messages and social media posts made by Shanann. Videos posted on Facebook show the mum discussing her family with viewers, detailing how she met her husband and sharing snippets of their life in Colorado.

The documentary arrived on Netflix on September 30, and the following day Rzucek wrote that he ‘highly recommend[s] watching’ it.

The documentary is Number 1 in the USA and the UK after only being out for a little over 24 hours.

Rzucek explained, unlike some ‘horrible’ true life stories, the director of American Murder, Jenny Popplewell, made sure Shanann’s family ‘were a part of the whole process’ and ‘made sure [they] were ok with them making [it] before they even started’.

Commending the documentary for including Shanann’s videos, her brother continued:

This documentary gives my sister a voice and she speaks throughout it. It also shows what her life was like before he came along and how happy she was with her beautiful family until [Watts] cheated and turned into a different person and became that monster.

Body Language Expert Reveals Moment Chris Watts Gave Himself Away In Police Tapes Netflix

The story of Watts’ crimes quickly became one of the most watched titles on Netflix, and Rzucek expressed his surprise that ‘even Kylie Jenner watched it,’ after she shared a post about the documentary on her Instagram page.

Rzucek acknowledged the success of the film and said it was right for his sister to be ‘always on top’. He noted that Shanann is ‘an inspiration to millions of people all over the world’ and a ‘hero’ to himself and ‘many others’.

He went on to say he was ‘honoured’ to be her little brother, adding: ‘She’s still changing lives and I couldn’t be more proud.’

How crazy that even Kylie Jenner watched it and shared this on her Instagram.

Watts confessed to killing his family, and in 2018 he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder. He is now serving five life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Watts has not seen the Netflix documentary, though he is said to ‘hate’ knowing that it is out there.