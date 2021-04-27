Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Used To Model For Stock Photos

@simuliu/Twitter/Disney

He may be the newest star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Simu Liu first made his name in a very different way – as a prolific stock photo model.

Liu, who plays martial arts master Shang-Chi in the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is probably best known for his role as Jung Kim in Kim’s Convenience, but some fans might find themselves recognising his face from elsewhere.

Whether on the front of a textbook, the homepage of a website, or a poster for a YMCA meeting, Liu’s face keeps popping up in unexpected places. Over the years, fans have taken to social media to ask Liu whether the photos in question are actually of him, or just a very convincing lookalike, and according to the actor, there’s a simple yet hilarious explanation.

Before finding fame in Hollywood, Liu was doing odd acting and modelling jobs to pay the bills, including one stock photo modelling job that would end up haunting him for years to come.

Posting on Instagram recently, he shared a photo of a window advert on the side of a building, featuring none other than Liu himself standing front and centre in a building hat.

‘I did ONE stock photo shoot for 100 bucks cash in 2014… and I have ended up on HUNDREDS of ads and storefronts and pamphlets and textbook covers’ he wrote, adding ‘Moral of the story: Think twice before doing a stock photo shoot because they own the photos FOREVER.’

Luckily, Simu Liu sees the funny side in the stock photo saga, and often shares the unusual places his face has appeared on social media. Last year, he tweeted a selection of his favourite images, with the caption ‘Legitimately wondering if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time,’ before jokingly pleading with people to ‘please stop buying these photos’.

He’s also pointed out the irony in one of the most widely circulated images of him on the front of an accounting textbook, revealing that he used to be an accountant himself, but ‘hated every minute of every day’ and ‘got laid off because I was so bad’.

While Liu would probably rather the images were scrubbed from the internet forever, according to Huffington Post, Liu’s stock photo collection is still up for grabs on Getty Images. And with Shang-Chi set to hit cinemas in September, that gives fans plenty of time to get acquainted with his stock photo past.