Shari Headley Confirmed To Return As Lisa McDowell In Coming 2 America

It has been confirmed Shari Headley will return alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America.

The actor will reprise her role as Lisa McDowell, the love interest and (spoiler alert) eventual wife of Murphy’s Prince Akeem – or potentially King Akeem now.

It’s been more than three decades since we last saw the happy couple ride away into the sunset to cheers from the people of Zamunda, which raises a multitude of questions, primarily: will they still be happily married?

But also: will there be mini Prince Akeem’s? Where will they be living? And will Cleo still only like Akeem because of his money?

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Headley will join returning stars Arsenio Hall (Akeem’s aide Semmi), James Earl Jones (Akeem’s father, the King), and John Amos (Lisa’s father, Cleo McDowell).

As well as bringing a number of original cast members back together, Coming 2 America will also introduce new characters played by Wesley Snipes (Blade), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters), and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk).

The sequel will be directed by Craig Brewer, who worked with Murphy on the upcoming film Dolemite Is My Name.

The much-awaited film will once more follow the story of the crown prince of Zamunda as he travels to America, but with one slight difference. Instead of searching for love, this time Akeem is hoping to find his long lost son, whom he has only just discovered exists.

With his son being a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle, it’s likely sheltered Akeem will be getting more than he bargained for when he ventures into the New York City borough to meet the unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda. Which is where all the fun lies, of course.

News of Headley reprising her role comes less than a week after it was revealed her on-screen father John Amos would return as Cleo McDowell.

The 79-year-old played the owner of McDowell’s, the fast food restaurant where Prince Akeem worked during his very first venture to America, and where he met Lisa.

Although first wary of his daughter’s new love interest, Cleo’s perception of Akeem shifts drastically when he discovers he’s actually an extremely wealthy prince.

Murphy has previously said he is ‘thrilled’ the sequel is officially moving forward after ‘many years of anticipation’, as per Deadline. Headley is yet to comment on the exciting news.

Coming 2 America is set to be released on December 18, 2020.

