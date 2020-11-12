Shark Encounters Of The Third Kind Is Jaws In Space Wild Eye Releasing

New movie Shark Encounters of the Third Kind is being described as ‘Jaws in space’.

The horror movie obviously takes it’s cues from Steven Spielberg classics Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, though the title alone is enough to sell it to me.

With influences such as these, Shark Encounters of the Third Kind will have some high expectations to meet, despite it’s tiny $30,000 budget.

Check out the trailer here:

Directing the film is Jurassic Prey’s Mark Polonia. Polonia’s other movies include Splatter Farm, Amityville Exorcism, Splatter Beach and Land Shark, to name a few.

The synopsis for the film reads, ‘A group of hostile aliens crash land at the bottom of the ocean, and via mind control use sharks to terrorize a small town full of secrets in the hopes of completing their invasion mission. It’s up to a disparate group of townspeople to sort it out, but in the end it’s sharks versus aliens in a surprising climax.’

Shark Encounters of the Third Kind’s screenplay was penned by John Oak Dalton, who worked with Polonia on Jurassic Prey, as well as penning Amityville Island and Scarecrow County.

Wild Eye Releasing

After making it’s streaming debut in September, the movie is now available to purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD.

The quirky movie has quite the mixed reviews, however. Its overall rating on IMDb sits at 4/10, with some reviewers having given it extremely low scores of 1/10 and 2/10. Ouch.

On the other hand, one IMDb reviewer seemed to have loved it, calling the cinematography ‘brilliant’, praising the mixture of ‘the bright colours of nature contrasted with blood, body parts and some extraterrestrial ugliness’.

Wild Eye Releasing

Other excited individuals commented on Shark Encounters of the Third Kind’s trailer, with some saying it looked like a ‘low budget masterpiece’, while others wrote, ‘This looks like a blast’.

While many of us probably never questioned why Spielberg didn’t make a Jaws and Close Encounters crossover, it seems Polonia and Dalton have answered that questioned. And by the title alone, they’ve got my ticket.