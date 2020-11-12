unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Shark Encounters Of The Third Kind Is Jaws In Space

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 12 Nov 2020 09:59
Shark Encounters Of The Third Kind Is Jaws In SpaceShark Encounters Of The Third Kind Is Jaws In SpaceWild Eye Releasing

New movie Shark Encounters of the Third Kind is being described as ‘Jaws in space’.

The horror movie obviously takes it’s cues from Steven Spielberg classics Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, though the title alone is enough to sell it to me.

Advert

With influences such as these, Shark Encounters of the Third Kind will have some high expectations to meet, despite it’s tiny $30,000 budget.

Check out the trailer here:

Directing the film is Jurassic Prey’s Mark Polonia. Polonia’s other movies include Splatter Farm, Amityville ExorcismSplatter Beach and Land Shark, to name a few.

Advert

The synopsis for the film reads, ‘A group of hostile aliens crash land at the bottom of the ocean, and via mind control use sharks to terrorize a small town full of secrets in the hopes of completing their invasion mission. It’s up to a disparate group of townspeople to sort it out, but in the end it’s sharks versus aliens in a surprising climax.’

Shark Encounters of the Third Kind’s screenplay was penned by John Oak Dalton, who worked with Polonia on Jurassic Prey, as well as penning Amityville Island and Scarecrow County.

Wild Eye Releasing

After making it’s streaming debut in September, the movie is now available to purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Advert

The quirky movie has quite the mixed reviews, however. Its overall rating on IMDb sits at 4/10, with some reviewers having given it extremely low scores of 1/10 and 2/10. Ouch.

On the other hand, one IMDb reviewer seemed to have loved it, calling the cinematography ‘brilliant’, praising the mixture of ‘the bright colours of nature contrasted with blood, body parts and some extraterrestrial ugliness’.

Wild Eye Releasing

Other excited individuals commented on Shark Encounters of the Third Kind’s trailer, with some saying it looked like a ‘low budget masterpiece’, while others wrote, ‘This looks like a blast’.

Advert

While many of us probably never questioned why Spielberg didn’t make a Jaws and Close Encounters crossover, it seems Polonia and Dalton have answered that questioned. And by the title alone, they’ve got my ticket.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Microsoft Asks People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs
Gaming

Microsoft Asks People To Stop Vaping Into Their Xbox Series Xs

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Sharks

Credits

IMDb

  1. IMDb

    Shark Encounters of the Third Kind (2020)

 