Sharkboy And Lavagirl Creator's New Movie Coming To Netflix Next Year Netflix/Sony Pictures Releasing

Robert Rodriguez’s new superhero movie We Can Be Heroes is coming to Netflix in January.

The film, which will star Priyanka Chopra, YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater, is set to be a stand-alone sequel to Rodriguez’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

We Can Be Heroes sees an entire town’s parents kidnapped by alien invaders, forcing the children of the Earth’s superheroes to join forces in a bid to save their parents and the world.

Between them, the children have all kinds of different superpowers, from predicting the future, to being able to quite literally change faces.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez said, ‘For a kid [face changing] is an amazing power. What if you could become anyone else?’

The film features 11 children, something that the moviemaker has described as a learning curve.

‘I love casting. I take finding the right people very seriously. Find the people who can bring some magic to it and surprise me with what they bring,’ he said.

Of course, Rodriguez is no stranger to working with lots of children, following his work on Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3D.

Netflix took to Twitter earlier today, November 12, to reveal that the eagerly-anticipated action movie will be landing on the streaming service on January 1.

‘Robert Rodriguez’s WE CAN BE HEROES, starring YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christian Slater, comes to Netflix globally January 1, 2021,’ the streaming service wrote.

We Can Be Heroes will be available to stream on Netflix from January 1.

