Sharkboy And Lavagirl To Return As Superhero Parents In New Netflix Film
It’s been 15 years since The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl brought us the tale of two extraordinary young superheroes.
Now Sharkboy and Lavagirl – or Sharkman and Lavawoman as we should probably call them these days – will be returning for an upcoming Netflix movie, this time as parents to a child who has inherited both shark and lava abilities.
Entitled We Can Be Heroes, the story follows 11 superhero kids who have to band together to save the world following the kidnapping of their parents. Director Robert Rodriguez has described the movie as being ‘like an Avengers team’ except in this movie ‘they all have kids’.
You can watch the cast and crew chat about it here:
Rodriguez confirmed the news during a remote Comic-Con panel, where he revealed what prompted him to revisit these characters:
My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they’re action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.
Netflix came to me because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said, ‘Could you make a series of films that do that?’ And I said, ‘I’d love to!’
Taylor Dooley, who now has two children of her own, will reprising the role of Lavagirl. However, Taylor Lautner has yet to confirm whether or not he will be hopping back onto Sharkboy’s shark-themed jet ski.
Priyanka Chopra and Pedro Pascal have also joined the cast, with Rodriguez revealing that Pascal will play the ‘Antonio Banderas–type role’.
Rodriguez went on to describe We Can Be Heroes as being ‘the most challenging movie I’d ever done’, explaining:
Any director knows, the most challenging scene is like a dinner scene where you got a lot of people.
The whole movie I got 11 superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible. It’s really challenging and exciting and I already shot it and was editing it when this happened.
Rodriguez also explained that he made the film so it would be easier for kids to see it, saying:
With Netflix, they can just sit there and [mimics hitting play]. I don’t have to sit there and watch Glitter Force with my daughter, she can just click it as many times as she wants.
According to its IMDb page, We Can Be Heroes is listed as ‘completed’.
The synopsis reads:
When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe house. But whip-smart tween Missy Moreno will stop at nothing to rescue her superhero dad, Marcus Moreno.
Missy teams up with the rest of the superkids to escape their mysterious government babysitter, Ms. Granada.
If they’re going to save their parents, they’ll have to work together by using their individual powers – from elasticity to time control to predicting the future – and form an out-of-this-world team.
The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl was critically panned upon its 2005 release, holding a woeful 19% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
However, the movie has since gone on to earn a cult following, with many of those who grew up with the original movie holding a place in their hearts for the two main characters.
We Can Be Heroes is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2021.
