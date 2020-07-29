Sharkboy And Lavagirl To Return As Superhero Parents In New Netflix Film

My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they’re action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.

Netflix came to me because the Spy Kids movies had done just so well on their service. They said, ‘Could you make a series of films that do that?’ And I said, ‘I’d love to!’