unilad
Advert

Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Breast Implants Without Her Consent

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Mar 2021 12:31
Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Breast Implants Without Her ConsentPA Images/Guild Film Distribution

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone says a surgeon gave her breast implants without her consent because he ‘thought she would look better’.

The Oscar-nominee has been taking part in interviews ahead of the release of her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, as well as releasing extracts from the book. Recently, she dubbed cancel culture ‘the stupidest thing she’d ever seen’.

Advert

The 63-year-old has now recounted undergoing surgery to remove benign tumours back in 2001. However, the surgeon gave her a substantial surgical enhancement without her asking or permitting.

Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Breast Implants Without Her ConsentPA Images

In an interview with The Times, Stone revealed, ‘When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said go better with [my] hip size. He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.’ The surgeon said he thought she’d look ‘better with bigger, better boobs’.

In another interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of Super Soul, Stone also discussed how she feels she lost her ‘radiance’ after her stroke in 2001. ‘It isn’t so much your beauty, but your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence… I think when you’re in this kind of business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it,’ she said.

Advert

The Casino star took a two-year break from acting after the stroke, but it took seven years for her to fully recover, she told Variety.

She said, ‘People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind. From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover.’

Stone’s The Beauty of Living Twice is available to buy worldwide on March 30.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns
Animals

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’
News

Cabinet Minister Robert Jenrick Says Muslims Protesting Muhammad Image In Classroom Is ‘Disturbing’

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage
News

Suez Canal Ship Blockage Could Cause Worldwide Toilet Paper Shortage

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV

Credits

The Times and 1 other

  1. The Times

    Sharon Stone interview: online dating, being a sex symbol and her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice

  2. Variety

    Sharon Stone Gets Candid About Life After Her Stroke: ‘People Treated Me in a Way That Was Brutally Unkind’

 