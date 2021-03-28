Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Breast Implants Without Her Consent

PA Images/Guild Film Distribution

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone says a surgeon gave her breast implants without her consent because he ‘thought she would look better’.

The Oscar-nominee has been taking part in interviews ahead of the release of her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, as well as releasing extracts from the book. Recently, she dubbed cancel culture ‘the stupidest thing she’d ever seen’.

The 63-year-old has now recounted undergoing surgery to remove benign tumours back in 2001. However, the surgeon gave her a substantial surgical enhancement without her asking or permitting.

PA Images

In an interview with The Times, Stone revealed, ‘When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said go better with [my] hip size. He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.’ The surgeon said he thought she’d look ‘better with bigger, better boobs’.

In another interview with Oprah Winfrey as part of Super Soul, Stone also discussed how she feels she lost her ‘radiance’ after her stroke in 2001. ‘It isn’t so much your beauty, but your radiance. It’s a radiance and a magnetism and a presence… I think when you’re in this kind of business that we’re in, they start telling you that you don’t have it anymore and you start believing it,’ she said.

The Casino star took a two-year break from acting after the stroke, but it took seven years for her to fully recover, she told Variety.

She said, ‘People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind. From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don’t think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover.’

Stone’s The Beauty of Living Twice is available to buy worldwide on March 30.

