Sharon Stone Shares Emotional Tribute To Nephew Who Just Passed Away Aged 11 Months Old

Sharon Stone has paid tribute to her 11-month-old nephew who tragically passed away.

River William Stone was only born last year, on September 8. Last week, the Basic Instinct star, 63, shared a photo of him in hospital, writing, ‘My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.’

River died from organ failure yesterday, August 30. Following an emotional Instagram post confirming the news, celebrities and fans have shown their support to Stone.

The video shows her nephew and godson smiling and laughing while Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven plays. ‘River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021,’ she wrote in the caption.

It’s amassed nearly 600,000 views and thousands of comments. ‘I’m so sorry. Deep heartfelt prayers for your family,’ Hilary Swank wrote. ‘So sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love and peace that’s possible,’ Billy Porter wrote.

‘Ugh. I’m sitting here in tears. I’m so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family,’ Will & Grace star Sean Hayes commented. ‘Oh Sharon. I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love to your whole family,’ Melanie Griffith also wrote.

Stone has three children of her own: Quinn, 15; Laird, 16; and Roan, 21. ‘Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for… we have a choice about what we teach our children — we have to stand tall and say yes to love,’ she earlier said, commenting on becoming a mum via adoption.