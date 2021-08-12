Sherlock Star Una Stubbs Dead Aged 84

BBC/PA Images

Una Stubbs, best known for her roles in Worzel Gummidge and Sherlock, has passed away at the age of 84.

The actor’s death comes after months of illness, her agent said. Stubbs died in her home in Edinburgh, surrounded by her family.

Advert 10

Coming off a brief stint as the ‘cover girl’ of Dairy Box chocolates, she initially rose to fame back in the 1960s, having starred in the likes of Summer Holiday, Swingers’ Paradise, Three Hats for Lisa and Till Death Do Us Part.

‘Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times,’ her family said, as per Sky News.

‘We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend,’ her agent also said.

Advert 10

‘She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always,’ they added.

Stubbs played Sherlock Holmes’ landlady Mrs. Hudson in the BAFTA-winning series, appearing in 14 episodes through its acclaimed run. Incredibly, she has known Benedict Cumberbatch since he was four years old, having earlier worked with his mum, Wanda Ventham.

The star also played Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge and Miss Bat in The Worst Witch. Over her career, she’s appeared in Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat, Casualty, Keeping Up Appearances, Born and Bred, The Catherine Tate Show, Agatha Christie’s Marple, EastEnders and Benidorm. Her last feature role was in 2016’s Golden Years.

Advert 10

Stubbs married actor Peter Gilmore in 1958, before separating in 1969. Over the course of their marriage, they adopted a son, Jason. After their divorce, she married actor Nicky Henson, before splitting up in 1975. They share two children together: composers Christian Henson and Joe Henson.