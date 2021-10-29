Shia LaBeouf And Timothée Chalamet ‘Made A Very Convincing Hot Couple’

Alamy

Shia LaBeouf was once slated to star in Call Me By Your Name alongside Timothée Chalamet, with whom he’s said to have made ‘a very convincing hot couple’ with.

Luca Guadagnino’s 2017 romantic drama stars Chalamet as Elio, a teenager in Italy, who falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an older graduate assistant to his father (Michael Stuhlbarg). The film earned widespread critical acclaim and a number of accolades, including several Oscar nominations and a win for James Ivory’s screenplay.

However, it’s not been without its controversy: plans for a sequel were scuppered earlier this year amid allegations of rape, emotional abuse and cannibalism against Hammer; and LaBeouf’s involvement was canned rather abruptly due to his own legal troubles.

The screenwriter is due to release Solid Ivory, his ‘irreverent, brilliant memoirs’ across his near-70-year tenure. In a new passage shared by GQ, he recalls the early development of Call By Your Name; more specifically, him and Guadagnino approaching LaBeouf for the role of Oliver.

‘At this, I was doubtful. I didn’t know much about him, so I watched some of his films. He’s an extremely good actor. But as an academic writing about the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, he would be a stretch. Well, I thought, he would be a sort of diamond-in-the-rough-scholar type, like my friend Bruce Anawalt,’ he writes.

‘Shia came to read for us in New York with Timothée Chalamet, paying for his own plane ticket, and Luca and I had been blown away. The reading by the two young actors had been sensational; they made a very convincing hot couple.

‘But then, too, Shia was dropped. He had had some bad publicity. He’d fought with his girlfriend; he’d fended off the police somewhere when they had tried to calm him down. And Luca would not call him, or his agent. I emailed Shia to offer reassurance, but then Luca cast Armie Hammer and never spoke to, or of, Shia again.’

In July 2017, LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. ‘He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present. He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer,’ police said in an earlier statement, as per Page Six.

He’s also been accused of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress by singer-songwriter FKA Twigs after ‘relentless abuse’ during their relationship, with the lawsuit also including allegations from ex-partner Karolyn Pho.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas