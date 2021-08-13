Shia LaBeouf Comeback Role Slammed Following Abuse Allegations

PA Images

Shia LaBeouf’s comeback role as a ‘monk’ has been criticised in the wake of FKA Twigs’ abuse allegations.

LaBeouf, who was last seen starring opposite Vanessa Kirby in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, said he was taking a break from acting following a lawsuit filed against him by the singer-songwriter, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, whom he met on Honey Boy.

While there haven’t been many more updates regarding the case, the actor now appears to be plotting a return to the screen with Abel Ferrara, director of King of New York.

LaBeouf has joined the cast of the filmmaker’s next project, revolving around the ‘younger years of Italian Saint Padre Pio,’ Variety reports. Willem Dafoe is also set to star.

‘We’re doing a film about Padre Pio, he’s a monk from Puglia. It’s set in Italy right after World War I. He’s now a saint, he had stigmata. He was also in the middle of a very heavy political period in world history. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk,’ Ferrara said.

It’s set to shoot in the near future, with the addition of LaBeouf apparently accelerating Ferrara’s schedule.

News of the casting quickly attracted controversy. ‘Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I’m gonna pass. Glad he got a Comeback Role though,’ Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause tweeted, echoing others concerns over the star getting a role despite the allegations against him. ‘Of course he is, no consequences,’ one wrote.

The ‘shoots dogs’ claim refers to allegations made by FKA Twigs that LaBeouf drove around Los Angeles shooting stray dogs to prepare for his performance in The Tax Collector.

‘I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character,’ he reportedly told her when she confronted him.

FKA Twigs has accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress after ‘relentless abuse’ during their relationship. The suit also includes allegations from ex-partner Karolyn Pho.

‘Although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking,’ he told The New York Times.

