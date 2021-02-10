Shia LaBeouf No Longer With Talent Agency Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit PA Images

Shia LaBeouf is no longer with his talent agency following a lawsuit from FKA Twigs.

The singer-songwriter, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, sued the actor for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress after ‘relentless abuse’ during their relationship.

LaBeouf, who has a documented history of arrests and problematic behaviour, has since been accused of abuse by multiple women, and has reportedly been receiving inpatient care in the wake of the lawsuit over the past month.

While he has parted ways with CAA, the agency hasn’t fired the actor, as reported by Variety. LaBeouf has reportedly taken a break from acting in order to seek the help he needs.

A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that he’s currently living at an inpatient facility and has been receiving treatment for five weeks. Amid the allegations, LaBeouf was also scrubbed from Netflix’s awards campaign for Pieces of a Woman.

The lawsuit, which covers allegations from FKA Twigs and ex-partner Karolyn Pho, reads, ‘Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous.’

An attorney representing the two women said they’d previously tried to settle the matter privately ‘on the condition that Mr. LaBeouf agree to receive meaningful and consistent psychological treatment’, which he declined to do at the time.

FKA Twigs earlier told The New York Times, ‘What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.’

She also told Louis Theroux on his Grounded podcast, ‘After the incident driving back from the desert where he was threatening to crash the car unless I said I loved him, and ended up basically strangling me in public at a gas station and nobody did anything. That was a really low moment for me because I felt like I’d never be believed.’

In a earlier statement, LaBeouf said, ‘I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel.’

He continued, ‘I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.’

LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley said, ‘Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.’