Shia LaBeouf Ordered Anger Management And Therapy To Escape Jail Time

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been ordered to attend anger management and therapy to avoid jail time following a number of misdemeanour charges.

LaBeouf, 34, is currently facing battery and petty theft charges relating to an incident that occurred last summer in Los Angeles. According to the criminal complaint, LaBeouf was accused of using force and violence during an alleged altercation with an anonymous man, during which he allegedly took the man’s hat.

During a court appearance on Thursday, May 26, the Honey Boy star was told to complete a judicial diversion program within a 12 month period. After this, his misdemeanour charges will be dropped and he won’t have to serve jail time.

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office confirmed to E! News that LaBeouf will need to complete at least one therapy session each week throughout the course of the program.

He will also need to attend anger management, wear a SoberLink device, and undergo continued random alcohol testing, as well as participating in a 12-step program to remain sober.

LaBeouf will be required not to use force or violence and to not own or possess any weapons. He must stay at least 100 yards away from the alleged victim, avoiding all contact with them, while remaining 100 yards away from the site of the confrontation.

As per the complaint, filed in September 2020, LaBeouf stands accused of wilfully and unlawfully using ‘force and violence upon’ a young man, before taking and driving away with his hat, an item said to be worth less than $950.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident occurred ‘on or about’ June 12, 2020. However, it is unclear as to what factors led to the altercation. Neither LaBeouf or the other individual involved in the altercation sustained major injuries.

LaBeouf has not publicly commented on the charges put against him, and will return to the courtroom in August.

In a separate case, LaBeouf is facing a lawsuit from former girlfriend FKA Twigs, who has accused him of ‘relentless’ abuse and sexual battery, and had also claimed that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In this lawsuit, filed in December 2020, FKA Twigs, 32, also made several allegations of physical abuse against LaBeouf.

Another of LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriends, Karolyn Pho, has also alleged he once headbutted her after pinning her down on a bed. LaBeouf’s legal team has denied all the allegations put against him.

