Shock As Women Are Eliminated From Dating Show In Bizarre Way

I for one thought I’d lost the ability to be shocked by dating shows a few seasons into Naked Attraction. However, a new series has left me leaping out of my skin.

For those yet to tune in, Channel 4’s The Love Trap at first feels like a pretty standard dating show. In a similar format to The Bachelor, viewers follow 12 female ­contestants vying for the attention of one man.

However, in an intriguing twist, only half of the women are genuine contestants looking to win the eligible singleton’s affections. The other half are just after a cold hard cash prize.

With this in mind, 31-year-old movement and nutrition coach David Birtwistle – who you may well recognise from Too Hot To Handle – is tasked with figuring out which women are genuine and which are simply ‘love traps’.

However, I must admit that I didn’t think the name of the show would be so literal, with eliminated girls booted from the studio via actual trap doors.

In a tense clip from the show which has since gone viral, David can be seen identifying one girl out of a possible three ‘love traps’, deciding upon J’Harie from Reading.

Mere milliseconds after David picked J’Harie, a pair of trap doors snapped open beneath her feet, revealing a gaping hole that swallowed the 26-year-old office manager whole.

Audible gasps could be heard from the other two contestants as J’Harie vanished into the darkness, while David appeared completely stunned, his face a mask of surprise and alarm.

Luckily there was nothing to fear from a safety standpoint. In a second clip, shared by Twitter user Bec Shaw, J’Harie could be seen – thankfully alive and well – explaining why exactly she had gone about setting a trap.

Having concocted the plan with her boyfriend of six years, the young couple had hoped to use the cash for ‘a mortgage so that we can eventually move out of our parents’ houses and start a new life together’. Honestly, fair play to them and I hope it all works out.

Over on Twitter, people have been expressing similarly astounded reactions to David, with one person describing the show as ‘The Squid Game of Love’.

Another person appeared completely dumbfounded by the premise, pondering:

This surely is scripted right? Like for safety reasons they wouldn’t just do this on the unsuspecting woman?

Judging by the response in the studio, one would naturally assume that this twist was sprung on the other contestants, but no doubt they all had to sign health and safety docs prior to their appearances and were at least given a little heads up.