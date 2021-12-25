‘Shocking’ U2 Plot Hole In The Film ‘Taken’ Sparks Investigation

Alamy

It’s been 13 years since Liam Neeson’s Taken, and a question remains: why was his daughter following U2 around Europe?

Taken was a smash hit at the box office, and it’s proven to be a firm favourite in decade since its release. It follows Neeson’s Bryan Mills on a mission to find his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace) after she’s abducted by sex traffickers in France.

She lies to him about her trip, claiming she was only going to Paris to visit museums and spend time with her friend. It’s eventually revealed that she’s actually planning an expedition around Europe to see U2 at multiple venues. The movie stretches realism sometimes, but that takes the cake.

Josh Weller, a comedian and TikTok creator, felt so compelled by U2’s role in Taken, he made a mini-documentary. ‘U2 and Canal+ need to come forward and tell the truth. This has gone on too long. The people deserve an answer,’ he said.

The Taken U2 Paradox takes a deep dive into why the filmmakers landed on U2, rather than Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Black Eyes Peas or Rihanna. ‘Anyone would have been more relevant than U2,’ he says in the video.

As part of his investigation, he purchased the 2007 ‘AAA Planning Map of Europe’, aka the exact map from Taken. After cross-referencing the dates of U2’s Vertigo tour with the circled destinations on her map, he found Kim would have been in Europe for two months. ‘Why not just go see U2 in America and just enjoy travelling across Europe?’ he asked.

He even tried to phone Canal+, the production company behind Taken, and EuropaCorp, to no avail. He also reached out to U2 personally, writing, ‘Can you shed any light on this for me? Were you made aware your seminal rock-pop outfit would be an integral, if tonally flawed element to the movie Taken?’

His search for answers is ongoing. Soon, he might even need to use his particular set of skills.

