Should You Watch Christmas Movies After Christmas Day?

We’re in the Christmas endgame now; tummies full, glasses topped, gazing at the horizon of New Year in a blur of chocolate and turkey sandwiches. So, what we watching, then?

After your amuse-bouche of fall movies in November, whether it’s Planes, Trains & Automobiles, When Harry Met Sally or any other Meg Ryan rom-com, your cinematic appetite has been truly whet for the frosty, saccharine re-watchables of the holidays.

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, and while many wish it could be Christmas every day, the festivities have to come to an end. The question then remains: when’s the cut-off point for Christmassy movies in this snoozy, leftover-scented limbo we’re in?

December 1 kicks off the yuletide traditions for many: getting the tree and decorations out; brewing ginger wine; and, my personal highlight, digging out the cache of dusty DVDs – or whatever your streaming platforms have available, there’ll always be one they don’t have! – rainbow-raying and waiting to grace your players once more.

If you’re still on the hunt for a list of the best Christmas movies of all time, we’ve got you covered. Then again, should we even be watching them at all, now we’re past the big day? Yes, and no.

Think about it: are you seriously telling me, in the days after the frenzy of presents and outpouring of pent-up nerves and excitement, you’re amped up to dive into The Polar Express? It’s a modern classic, for sure, but it so specifically evokes the vibes of Christmas Eve in all its childish trepidation and North Pole magic, that it already feels outdated by Christmas evening, never mind the days after.

Are you really clambering to watch Arnold Schwarzenegger hunt down the must-have toy of the year in Jingle All The Way, after your own mission to secure a PS5, probably? Do you feel the urge to watch The Santa Clause, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street or Home Alone, even when Christmas is over and done with?

To me at least, there’s a simple formula to weeding out inappropriate flicks and optimum seasonal movies to tide you over. If their plots specifically pertain to the anticipation of Christmas Day, from The Family Stone’s bitter banter to The Muppet Christmas Carol, they’re out.

If they revolve around the general festivity of the season, like Last Holiday, The Holiday, Carol and Gremlins, but don’t seem so preoccupied with the momentous nature of the day itself, they’re okay. Oh, and there’s another rule of thumb: Die Hard can be watched at any time of the year, come rain, hail or snow. Yippee Ki-Yay, ya filthy animals.