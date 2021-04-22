Shrek Is 20 Years Old Today And People Are Freaking Out

Dreamworks Pictures

As Smash Mouth once said, ‘The years start coming and they don’t stop coming’, and if the fact that Shrek is now 20 years old doesn’t make you realise that, I don’t know what will.

I think most Shrek fans will be able to relate when I say that I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve seen the original film, when we’re first introduced to the big green ogre and join him on his quest to save Princess Fiona and prevent his swamp becoming overrun with mythical creatures.

Where other stories depict ogres as giant monsters to be afraid of, Shrek teaches us that, like onions, the creatures have layers, and over the course of the film we see that underneath his initial desires to take a hot mud bath alone, Shrek is capable of making friends and falling in love.

Shrek’s story is told over a total of four movies, with the most recent, Shrek Forever After, arriving in 2010. This, combined with the fact that fans have most likely rewatched the film multiple times over the years, is probably why it’s so shocking to learn that the saga began two whole decades ago.

Netflix UK reminded Twitter users of this harrowing fact with a tweet posted today, April 22, which read, ‘Shrek premiered 20 YEARS AGO TODAY, and the world has been a greener place ever since.’

Though 20 years of Shrek is, of course, something to celebrate, fans have clearly had a hard time accepting the news, with many responding to the tweet to express their dismay.

One Twitter user joked that they were going to report Netflix’s tweet as ‘harmful and offensive’, while another asked, ‘Why are you trying to make me feel ancient?’

Dozens of others agreed that the tweet left them feeling old, so much so that the streaming service was forced to respond to say, ‘Looks like you’re all taking this news really well, then…’

Even though we’ve all aged 20 years since Shrek was released, thankfully it seems like we’ll be able to revert back to our younger selves as the ogre’s story is set to continue with Shrek 5, which is understood to be in development with Dreamworks Animation.

The original cast, including Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey) and Cameron Diaz (Fiona), are expected to make a return for the new film, which will hopefully continue to provide both adults and kids with long-lasting entertainment.

Until then, though, there’s nothing wrong with falling back on the 20-year-old classic to help us forget about just how old we now are.