Shrek’s Dark Three Bears Scene Will Change The Way You Watch The Film Forever

Dreamworks

Shrek fans have just discovered the darker truth behind the first movie’s three bears.

Shrek‘s success was the result of few things: dazzling animation; hilarious voice-acting; and most of all, a blend of humour that appealed to kids and adults alike. Re-watching it now, you pick up on things you missed as a youngster, like Lord Farquaad’s implied erection while looking at Princess Fiona in the mirror.

With a fresh pair of eyes, another scene has re-emerged to ruin your day. This time, we’re looking at the three bears, briefly seen at the beginning of the original 2001 movie.

In a recent video shared by Sanade (@SanadeSweet) on Twitter, which has already amassed nearly three million views, we take a closer look at the fate of the three bears.

‘Alright, we’re watching Shrek. We’ve got the three bears: Daddy Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear. Baby Bear is crying cause the cage is too small. Mama Bear got the pink bow, remember that,’ the person filming says.

This comes around when we see Donkey for the first time, about to be rounded up with other magical characters like Tinkerbell and taken to Lord Farquaad’s kingdom.

Shortly after, we see the bears have been freed… well, the Daddy Bear and Baby Bear, but the Mama Bear is nowhere to be seen. This moment is very quick, and while it seems all is well as they sit around the fire, the Baby Bear appears to be crying.

Much later, we cut to Lord Farquaad’s room. As the shot moves across his floor, we come across a rug –and it has Mama Bear’s head, with the bow still attached. ‘Bruh… bruh… bruh,’ the person says in shock. ‘The way my mouth dropped… what,’ Sanade wrote in her tweet.

‘I’ve always wondered why they put dark sh*t like this in movies that’s supposed to be for kids… something so sinister about that to me,’ one user wrote. ‘It’s a family movie, not just a kid film. So they always sprinkle in some dark obscure adult humour that usually flies over kids heads. Rewatch Madagascar, the sh*t is FILLED with it,’ YouTuber MacDoesIt replied.

‘Made this observation when the movie first came out on DVD. Still scarred, still hilariously funny,’ another commented. Some have tried to point out the Mama Bear in Shrek in the Swamp Karaoke Dance Party – unfortunately, she’s wearing a purple bow, so the fate of the earlier bear is still sealed.