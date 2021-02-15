unilad
Sia’s Film Music Has Worse Critic Rating Than Cats On Rotten Tomatoes

by : Julia Banim on : 15 Feb 2021 13:34
When the film Cats clawed its way into our collective nightmares, I didn’t think I’d read such an array of blistering reviews again for a good few years.

Sitting at a pungent 20% on Rotten Tomatoes, 2019’s Cats proved to be a far cry from the vibrant stage show which captivated theatre goers for generations. For those who aren’t big musical lovers, this was simply a baffling 110 minutes they could never get back.

However, less than two years on since Cats left us in a state of meme-sharing panic, Sia’s new movie Music has come to steal the feline flop’s dubious crown.

The musical drama, which sparked controversy after a non-autistic actor was cast as an autistic character, has a woeful 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from a total of 24 reviews. And critics haven’t held back.

Matthew Rozsa, of Salon.com, described it as ‘one of the most grotesque films I’ve ever seen’:

I am autistic and a fan of Sia’s songs. As I watched her feature directorial debut Music, I felt overwhelmed with emotions . . . none of them good. This movie isn’t just offensive; it’s patronizing.

Meanwhile, Teo Bugbee of The New York Times wrote:

This is a bizarre movie, one that parades confused ideas about care, fantasy and disability with a pride that reads as vanity. It is audacious, in the sense that making it certainly took some audacity.

Music stars Kate Hudson as Zu, a ‘free spirit’ who is suddenly left responsible for the care of her autistic half sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler).

