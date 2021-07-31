Simon Amstell Won’t Return For Never Mind The Buzzcocks Reboot

PA Images/Freemantle

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is set to return to television and Simon Amstell has made his thoughts on a potential return clear.

Sky TV recently announced the revival of Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and plenty of fans of the original quiz show were excited. In its original run – between 1996 and 2015 – the show won over fans with its sharp-witted comedy and musical renditions.

Advert 10

A key part of the comedic stylings was host Simon Amstell, who was on the show between 2006 and 2008. Despite not having a long tenure, the comedian made a huge impression as he grilled celebrities.

Naturally, we were keen to find out if Amstell would return to the new series.

Harry Carr

While discussing his new stand-up tour Spirit Hole with UNILAD, Amstell responded to a question about whether he would ever return to Never Mind the Buzzcocks. Amstell originally said ‘I’d be up for anything that brings people joy.’ However, when asked if that meant a potential appearance he affirmed a definitive ‘no’ and laughed as he repeatedly said he wouldn’t go back.

Advert 10

Instead of Amstell returning as host, Greg Davies of Taskmaster and The Inbetweeners fame will take the role. He will be joined by team captains Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper. Jamali Maddix will also be a regular guest, and coincidently all of the regular cast have starred in Taskmaster. Equally, many will remember Fielding regularly appearing in the original run of the show.

Time will tell whether the revived version of the show can live up to the success of its predecessor, but a key component in its popularity will definitely be missing.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is set to air in Autumn 2021.

Advert 10