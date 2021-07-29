unilad
Simon Cowell Cancels The X factor After 17 Years

by : Hannah Smith on : 29 Jul 2021 08:05
It’s given us some of the most iconic moments in TV talent show history, but The X Factor‘s 17-year run has come to an end.

Creator and lead judge Simon Cowell reportedly cancelled the original UK version of the show after fearing it could become a ‘joke’ amid declining viewing figures.

Ten years ago, The X Factor dominated Saturday night TV, launching the careers of the likes of One Direction, Little Mix and JLS. The 2010 final of the show received 17.2 million viewers as fans tuned in in droves to watch a then-16-year-old Harry Styles whisper those immortal words in winner Matt Cardle’s ear.

However, the most recent UK series, which aired in 2018, failed to make an impact, pulling in just 5.3 million viewers for the final episode and being routinely smashed in the ratings by the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A source claimed that Cowell had made the decision to shelve the show in the UK while he worked on developing a new show called Walk The Line, described as a ‘musical version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.’

They told The Sun:

Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale. Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call — not ITV’s — whether or not he drops it.

Clearly the last thing he wants is for The X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke. It is still on the back-burner and there’s the option to return it in 2023.

    X Factor AXED as Simon Cowell calls time on show after 17 years

 