Simon Pegg Tells Nick Frost Not To Go To The Winchester And Wait For All Of This To Blow Over

You may want to go to the Winchester, have a pint and wait for the coronavirus to blow over – but Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are here to tell you to stay home.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to frustrate our everyday lives, a common joke flying around is the iconic ‘plan’ scene in Shaun of the Dead.

In the scene, Pegg and Frost’s characters outline how they’re going to handle the impending doom of zombies – by going to the pub and waiting ‘for all of this to blow over’. However, this is real life, and right now the best place to wait is at home, away from others.

Simon Pegg Shaun of the Dead Coronavirus Plan Stolen Picture/YouTube

On their Stolen Picture YouTube channel, Pegg shared a video of the Cornetto Trilogy pair recreating the hilarious scene, while making careful corrections (thereby preventing people from descending upon their local for a lock-in).

‘What’s the plan?’ the video opens with. Pegg replies: ‘Right, call Mum, make sure she’s okay. If Phillip has been infected, follow the NHS guidelines to the letter.’ Phillip, aka Shaun’s stepfather played by Bill Nighy in the 2004 classic, unfortunately gets bitten by a zombie and nearly faces a merciful death via a cricket bat.

However, most importantly, Pegg adds:

Do not go to the Winchester – the pub is out. If you can, stay at home, have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over. Above all, don’t be a tw*t about this, we’re all in this together, don’t be selfish, look after each other, give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.

The pair also have a jab at those hoarding important supplies – Frost asks Pegg if he has any toilet paper, to which he replies: ‘Sorry mate, I’m down to my last sheet,’ as he walks over to his massive packet of toilet rolls.

As well as a topical twist on the dialogue, Pegg also defends the ‘Alright, gay’ line, saying: ‘The original joke wasn’t intended as homophobic, it was more a comment on the absurdity of straight male appropriation of homophobic signifiers in order to denote their aversion to emotional candidness’.

Nick Frost Shaun of the Dead Coronavirus Plan Stolen Picture/YouTube

It’s easy to get caught up in the misinformation online and either feel increasingly anxious or completely nonplussed about it all. However, as per government advice, social distancing and staying at home is the most sensible option right now – you can get yourself a pint after all this blows over.

