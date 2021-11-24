Simpsons Fan Invents Scientific Experiment To Prove Whether The Show ‘Degraded In Quality Over Time’
A devoted Simpsons fan has devised a way to prove if the show has gone downhill.
The Simpsons has been a part of our lives since 1989, recently celebrating a milestone 700th episode.
While the series is a firm favourite among fans, some are wondering whether it has ‘degraded in quality’ over time.
Well, one fan thinks he’s come up with the perfect way to see, taking to the Rancho Relaxo Facebook group to propose his idea.
Tristan Close explained how he would conduct the experiment:
I’m going to watch every episode of The Simpsons and record every time that the show makes me smile, and every time the show makes me frown.
I will then enter the results into a spreadsheet to conclusively prove for all time whether The Simpsons degraded in quality over time.
Close intends on analysing the data and asked for suggestions from the group to make things ‘as scientific as possible’.
Of course, people ran with the idea and it actually seems like a pretty viable experiment.
One user wrote:
I would try to do it at the same time each day, for example a few hours in the evening. Make sure factors like eating, clothing comfort, and general mood levels are the same each day.
Suggestions continued to pour in, with another saying:
So, if you’re entirely sincere, I’d suggest watching the episodes in reverse order – so that you’re not exhausted with the experiment halfway through and instead have the early seasons as something of a reward for pushing through the more recent stuff.
The general consensus among the group is that the earlier seasons are way better. Of course, this is yet to be determined by Close’s very scientific experiment, of which Professor Frink would be proud.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Animation, experiment, Facebook, fan, The Simpsons
Credits@RanchoRelaxo/Facebook
@RanchoRelaxo/Facebook