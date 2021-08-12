Sinbad’s Kids Finally Confirm Their Dad’s Shazaam Movie Never Existed

PA Images

Despite years of arguments, theories and recollections of the ‘plot’, Sinbad absolutely did not star in a movie called Shazaam.

The Mandela effect is a curious thing; inspired by people believing Nelson Mandela died in jail, when he actually passed away in 2013, it’s used to describe the phenomenon when you believe something happened so adamantly, despite it being completely false. Other common examples are the spelling of Maltesers and the fact it’s never been Looney Toons.

Advert 10

Somehow, there are hundreds, if not thousands of people out there who believe Sinbad starred in Shazaam, a ’90s movie in which he plays a genie who helps two kids after they summon him by wishing their dad would fall in love again. It does not exist, his children have confirmed.

Disclaimer: this isn’t a real clip from Shazaam:

As per OCN, people even recall exact details from the film, like a ‘broken doll and the finale scene which apparently occurred at a pool party.’

Advert 10

However, ‘it did not happen’ according to the comedian’s daughter Paige Bryan. ‘Get over it,’ she told NBCLX.

It’s clearly a common belief, with his son Royce Adkins saying even ‘people the closest to us who know everything about our family’ have wondered whether the film actually exists.

Disney

While it’s likely people are confusing this mythical feature with Shaquille O’Neal’s Kazaam – ‘Our dad has been mistaken for Shaquille O’Neal more times than makes logical sense,’ Bryan said – others can even remember thinking the latter was a rip-off of Sinbad’s movie.

Advert 10

‘I remember thinking Shaq’s Kazaam was a rip-off or a revamp of a failed first run, like how the 1991 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer bombed but the late ’90s TV reboot was a sensation,’ one woman said.

‘I am one of several people who specifically never saw Kazaam because it looked ridiculous to rip off Shazaam just a few years after it had been released. It feels like a part of my childhood has now been stolen from me. How does a movie simply vanish from our history?’ another man said.

So, what is the explanation for this mass delirium over a movie? The star himself believes it may stem from a Sinbad the Sailor special he did in 1994, in which he appeared to dress as a genie.

Advert 10

‘Have you noticed no one my age has seen this so called Sinbad Genie movie, only you people who were kids in the ’90s. The young mind,’ he earlier tweeted, even offering thousands of dollars to anyone who could provide a clip – of course, nobody has, and nobody ever will.