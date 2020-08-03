Sir David Attenborough And Dave The Rapper Teaming Up For Musical Wildlife Special 'Planet Earth: A Celebration' PA Images/Neighbourhood Records

Two of Britain’s best Daves are coming together for a musical wildlife special (sorry, David Beckham) and it’s the entertainment duo we never knew we needed.

Sir David Attenborough and rapper Dave are teaming up for a new special called Planet Earth: A Celebration that will air on BBC this summer.

According to the BBC, the show is ‘designed to lift viewers’ spirits during a time of international uncertainty’.

Attenborough PA Images

Planet Earth: A Celebration will see the re-imagining of some scenes from hit shows Planet Earth and Blue Planet II, along with new music and new narration.

Brit and Mercury prize-winning Dave – real name David Orobosa Omoregie – will play the piano for the show, while accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. Meanwhile, Attenborough will, of course, narrate the programme.

As well as Dave the rapper, acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer will also contribute music to the show. Zimmer has worked on blockbuster movies like The Dark Knight and Pirates of The Caribbean.

Dave santandave/Instagram

Speaking about the new project, Location rapper Dave said:

I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer.

While an official release date for the show hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected to air some point in late August, according to The Independent.

Zimmer added:

Working with David on so many of his magnificent programs celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special.

Hans Zimmer PA Images

Following the news of the show, viewers seem very excited. One person on Twitter said, ‘Santan Dave + Sir David Attenborough linking for a Planet Earth series?? We don’t deserve that level of greatness’.

Many people joked that they think Attenborough should do a verse on a Dave track – surely that would get to number one.

Another person said, ‘Dave ft David Attenborough?! DROP THAT SH*T NOW’, as well as another saying, ‘Dave and David Attenborough link up ?!!! omg this is the positivity I needed’.

Worry not, folks. Dave and David are here to save 2020.