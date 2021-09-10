unilad
Skins Star Stuck ‘Alone In New York’ In Intensive Care After Being Hit By Cement Truck

by : Hannah Smith on : 10 Sep 2021 08:16
Skins Star Rushed To Intensive Care After Being Hit By Cement TruckPA Images

Skins star Kathryn Prescott is ‘incredibly lucky to be alive’ after being hit by a cement truck while out walking in New York.

The British actress, best known for starring as Emily Fitch in the second generation of the hit show alongside her twin sister Megan, is currently in ICU receiving care, with the long-term impact of her injuries as-yet unknown.

It was Kathryn’s twin who broke the news of the accident on social media, revealing that she had suffered a ‘broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand,’ and ‘narrowly avoided paralysis’ after ‘fighting through complex surgery’.

PA Images

She wrote:

I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening. My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.

She is alone with New York with no family members… I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now have no way of doing so.

Megan said she was taking to Instagram to explain her situation to try and find help in making it to the United States to be there for Kathryn, revealing that her application for emergency permission to travel had been denied as a result of COVID-19 regulations, which require non-US citizens to be granted special approval to travel to the States.

Megan Prescott issued a plea for help on Instagram (@megarton/Instagram)@megartron/Instagram

Thankfully, Megan said doctors treating Kathryn were optimistic of her chances of a full recovery, but added that she had a long road ahead of her. ‘She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital,’ she said.

