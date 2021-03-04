Slaxx, A Film About A Pair Of Jeans That Kills People, Is Coming Soon To Shudder

Shudder/YouTube

Slaxx, an in-jean-ius horror film about killer denim, will arrive on streaming this month.

Oh to be an inanimate object coming to life to wreak havoc and bloodshed on mankind. Among cinema’s many villains, there’s Christine the killer car, Killdozer’s bulldozer, In Fabric’s cursed gown and Rubber’s murderous tyre.

Advert 10

Now, the humble pair of jeans has been turned into a horror movie antagonist in Slaxx, a new movie heading to Shudder in two weeks.

Check out the trailer for Slaxx below:

The official synopsis for the film reads, ‘A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped to the company’s flagship store, Slaxx proceeds to wreak carnage on staff locked in overnight to set up the new collection.’

Advert 10

For a film about killer jeans, the trailer seems to promise one thing: lots and lots of gore. We see one mangled woman stuffed into a compartment, another man’s thumb getting chopped off, and one girl seemingly having her hips and legs crushed by the ‘super-shaper’ jeans.

Shudder

Directed by Elza Kephart, who earlier made Go in the Wilderness, the movie stars Romane Denis (Slut in a Good Way), Brett Donahue (Private Eyes), Sehar Bhojani (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Stephen Bogaert (The Umbrella Academy).

For a slice of what to expect, it also comes from the producers of cult hit Turbo Kid, a gruesome, nostalgic, post-apocalyptic adventure available to rent or buy on-demand.

Advert 10

Slaxx comes to Shudder on March 18. You know what they say about serial killers… it’s in the jeans.