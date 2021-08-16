unilad
Advert

SNL Afghanistan Invasion Song With Will Ferrell Resurfaces As Taliban Recapture Control

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Aug 2021 12:47
SNL Afghanistan Invasion Song With Will Ferrell Resurfaces As Taliban Recapture ControlSNL/@morkazemian/Twitter

A controversial Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit has resurfaced in the wake of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan.

The comedic song, sang by the likes of Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon, first aired in 2001, just one month after the US invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 bombings.

Advert

Now, more than 20 years on from when the conflict began, Western troops are undertaking a mass withdrawal from the country – something that the Taliban has taken full advantage of, having taken control of the majority of the country.

Taliban militants (PA)PA Images

The Taliban entered the country’s capital of Kabul yesterday, August 15, ‘from all sides’, according to an interior ministry official who spoke to Reuters.

The rapid advance of the organisation came after US President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that American troops would be withdrawn between May 1 and September 11.

Advert

In the wake of the Taliban’s impending victory, people have been researching how the war between the US and the group began, which has led to the 2001 SNL skit resurfacing on social media.

fghan army vehicles are seen on a road in Kabul (PA)PA Images

Sharing the video on Twitter over the weekend, one person wrote, ‘Thinking about how SNL literally broke out in song a month after the US invasion of Afghanistan.’

People have since branded the clip as ‘disgusting’ and criticised the world-famous show for ever having aired the skit.

Advert

One person wrote, ‘I’m at a loss for words… Just wow and gross!’, while someone else said, ‘Now I understand why US comedy-shows are so bad.’

Another person wrote, ‘This disgusting garbage reminds me if how I first heard about the “invasion” of Afghanistan. Was at International Market in Jersey City when they started playing “Born in the USA” on the sound system and then announced the good news.’

Meanwhile, another person wrote, ‘Stupid and insulting, then and now. SNL. So Not Likeable.’

Advert

In the full clip that’s available on Facebook, the skit does actually take a more serious tone, with Tracy Morgan noting that celebrating battlefield victories doesn’t end the war.

Will Ferrell then chimes in saying, as per Indy100:

Wow. Wow. Hey, guys, I’ve gotta’ tell you, even though a lot of the words this wise man used are not real, he’s right. Just because some cities have been taken in Afghanistan, it doesn’t mean the war on terrorism is over. We can’t forget now is not the time to celebrate. We’ve got to show some patience.

Advert

Despite the fact they address that war isn’t something to celebrate, 20 years on, many still feel the skit is tasteless and offensive.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
News

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
News

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
News

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport
News

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Afghanistan, Saturday Night Live, SNL, US Army, war

Credits

Indy100 and 1 other

  1. Indy100

    SNL comedy song about the invasion of Afghanistan written just a month after start of conflict resurfaces

  2. Reuters

    Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

 