SNL Afghanistan Invasion Song With Will Ferrell Resurfaces As Taliban Recapture Control

SNL/@morkazemian/Twitter

A controversial Saturday Night Live (SNL) skit has resurfaced in the wake of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan.

The comedic song, sang by the likes of Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph and Jimmy Fallon, first aired in 2001, just one month after the US invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 bombings.

Now, more than 20 years on from when the conflict began, Western troops are undertaking a mass withdrawal from the country – something that the Taliban has taken full advantage of, having taken control of the majority of the country.

PA Images

The Taliban entered the country’s capital of Kabul yesterday, August 15, ‘from all sides’, according to an interior ministry official who spoke to Reuters.

The rapid advance of the organisation came after US President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that American troops would be withdrawn between May 1 and September 11.

In the wake of the Taliban’s impending victory, people have been researching how the war between the US and the group began, which has led to the 2001 SNL skit resurfacing on social media.

PA Images

Sharing the video on Twitter over the weekend, one person wrote, ‘Thinking about how SNL literally broke out in song a month after the US invasion of Afghanistan.’

People have since branded the clip as ‘disgusting’ and criticised the world-famous show for ever having aired the skit.

One person wrote, ‘I’m at a loss for words… Just wow and gross!’, while someone else said, ‘Now I understand why US comedy-shows are so bad.’

Another person wrote, ‘This disgusting garbage reminds me if how I first heard about the “invasion” of Afghanistan. Was at International Market in Jersey City when they started playing “Born in the USA” on the sound system and then announced the good news.’

Meanwhile, another person wrote, ‘Stupid and insulting, then and now. SNL. So Not Likeable.’

In the full clip that’s available on Facebook, the skit does actually take a more serious tone, with Tracy Morgan noting that celebrating battlefield victories doesn’t end the war.

Will Ferrell then chimes in saying, as per Indy100:

Wow. Wow. Hey, guys, I’ve gotta’ tell you, even though a lot of the words this wise man used are not real, he’s right. Just because some cities have been taken in Afghanistan, it doesn’t mean the war on terrorism is over. We can’t forget now is not the time to celebrate. We’ve got to show some patience.

Despite the fact they address that war isn’t something to celebrate, 20 years on, many still feel the skit is tasteless and offensive.