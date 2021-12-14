Snoop Dogg’s Pronunciation Of Ben Affleck Has The Internet In Tears

Alamy

For some reason, Snoop Dogg announced the Golden Globes nominations – and he struggled with a few of the names.

In the past, awards nominations are normally presented by an actor of some form, or maybe another personality from the world of TV and film. This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association lived young, wild and free and landed on Snoop Dogg, who’s apparently a ‘friend’ to the collective.

Ben Affleck earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance in The Tender Bar (it should’ve been for The Last Duel, but I digress). As Snoop made his way through the list, he stumbled on Affleck’s name.

From the moment ‘please welcome our special guest, Snoop Dogg’ came over the mic, viewers at home were gripped. By the end, it ‘verged on performance art’.

‘Been Aff-fleck,’ he initially said, before correcting himself and laughing, ‘Ben Affleck, my fault… sorry about that Ben.’

‘Snoop Dogg’s dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot,’ Reshma Gopaldas tweeted.

‘Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck,’ Alex Zalben also wrote.

‘Snoop Dogg painstakingly mispronouncing the name of every nominee at the #GoldenGlobes, even Ben Affleck, is verging on performance art,’ Anita Singh tweeted.

Among other notable fumbles, Snoop struggled with Denis Villeneuve’s nomination for Best Director, pronouncing it as Dennis Villeneuva. ‘Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favourite director,’ Esther Zuckerman also wrote.

For the full list of Golden Globes nominations, click here.