unilad
Advert

Snoop Dogg’s Pronunciation Of Ben Affleck Has The Internet In Tears

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Dec 2021 16:59
Snoop Dogg's Pronunciation Of Ben Affleck Has The Internet In TearsAlamy

For some reason, Snoop Dogg announced the Golden Globes nominations – and he struggled with a few of the names.

In the past, awards nominations are normally presented by an actor of some form, or maybe another personality from the world of TV and film. This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association lived young, wild and free and landed on Snoop Dogg, who’s apparently a ‘friend’ to the collective.

Advert
Snoop Dogg (Alamy)Alamy

Ben Affleck earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his performance in The Tender Bar (it should’ve been for The Last Duel, but I digress). As Snoop made his way through the list, he stumbled on Affleck’s name.

From the moment ‘please welcome our special guest, Snoop Dogg’ came over the mic, viewers at home were gripped. By the end, it ‘verged on performance art’.

Advert

‘Been Aff-fleck,’ he initially said, before correcting himself and laughing, ‘Ben Affleck, my fault… sorry about that Ben.’

‘Snoop Dogg’s dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot,’ Reshma Gopaldas tweeted.

‘Losing my mind over Snoop Dogg mispronouncing nearly every name on the list, but only stopping to apologize to Ben Affleck,’ Alex Zalben also wrote.

Advert

‘Snoop Dogg painstakingly mispronouncing the name of every nominee at the #GoldenGlobes, even Ben Affleck, is verging on performance art,’ Anita Singh tweeted.

Among other notable fumbles, Snoop struggled with Denis Villeneuve’s nomination for Best Director, pronouncing it as Dennis Villeneuva. ‘Sorry, the Golden Globes barely exist this year, but Snoop Dogg reading the nominations is pure comedy. Dennis Villenueva is my new favourite director,’ Esther Zuckerman also wrote.

Advert

For the full list of Golden Globes nominations, click here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Wife While She Was In Labour
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin ‘Shushed’ Wife While She Was In Labour

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week
Sport

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin
News

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Begin Accepting Dogecoin

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Golden Globes, Snoop Dogg

Credits

@reshingbull/Twitter

  1. @reshingbull/Twitter

    @reshingbull

 