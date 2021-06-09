unilad
Advert

Some People Are Only Just Realising What ‘Limited Series’ Means On Netflix

by : Daniel Richardson on : 09 Jun 2021 15:30
Some People Are Only Just Realising What 'Limited Series' Means On NetflixNetflix/finnbest22/TikTok

A misunderstanding over the meaning of a ‘limited series’ seems to be widespread. 

We’ve all been endlessly scrolling through Netflix for something to watch when we’ve come across a good limited series. It seems that there has been some confusion over exactly what this means, and one TikTok content creator has confessed to their mistaken interpretation.

Advert

TikTok user @finnbest22 revealed that he believed that a limited series meant that a programme was on Netflix for a limited time only. Safe to say, a lot of other people thought this too.

Check out the revelation:

Loading…

The video has the simple caption of ‘i just remembered that i used to binge every limited series on Netflix because i thought that they were only on there for a limited time’. The caption is accompanied by some awkward faces from Finn and Lana Del Ray’s ‘Born To Die’. As a result, some people are just realising that this is not the case.

Advert

Many of the comments expressed disbelief with some noting, ‘I really really thought this is what it meant.’ Another person added, ‘Wait they ARENT WHAT.’ Evidently, people have been rushing through a series afraid of a non-existent time limit.

Even those who thought that they knew the meaning of a limited series had some doubts, with one writing, ‘GUYS A LIMITED SERIES IS A SHORT SERIES, LIKE A LIMITED LENGTH (I mean at least I think).’

Despite their uncertainty, the commenter was correct and a limited series typically means a show that will only have one season. As a result, the narrative of the series usually closes neatly by the end of season one.

Featured Image Credit: Netflix/finnbest22/TikTok

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight
Celebrity

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards
Viral

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards

Breonna Taylor’s Friends And Family Pay Tribute On What Would Have Been Her 28th Birthday
Life

Breonna Taylor’s Friends And Family Pay Tribute On What Would Have Been Her 28th Birthday

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Now, TikTok, TV

Credits

TikTok

  1. TikTok

    finnbest22

 