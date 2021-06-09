Some People Are Only Just Realising What ‘Limited Series’ Means On Netflix

Netflix/finnbest22/TikTok

A misunderstanding over the meaning of a ‘limited series’ seems to be widespread.

We’ve all been endlessly scrolling through Netflix for something to watch when we’ve come across a good limited series. It seems that there has been some confusion over exactly what this means, and one TikTok content creator has confessed to their mistaken interpretation.

TikTok user @finnbest22 revealed that he believed that a limited series meant that a programme was on Netflix for a limited time only. Safe to say, a lot of other people thought this too.

The video has the simple caption of ‘i just remembered that i used to binge every limited series on Netflix because i thought that they were only on there for a limited time’. The caption is accompanied by some awkward faces from Finn and Lana Del Ray’s ‘Born To Die’. As a result, some people are just realising that this is not the case.

Many of the comments expressed disbelief with some noting, ‘I really really thought this is what it meant.’ Another person added, ‘Wait they ARENT WHAT.’ Evidently, people have been rushing through a series afraid of a non-existent time limit.

Even those who thought that they knew the meaning of a limited series had some doubts, with one writing, ‘GUYS A LIMITED SERIES IS A SHORT SERIES, LIKE A LIMITED LENGTH (I mean at least I think).’

Despite their uncertainty, the commenter was correct and a limited series typically means a show that will only have one season. As a result, the narrative of the series usually closes neatly by the end of season one.

