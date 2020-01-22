Someone Actually Gave Joker The Live-Action Porn Movie Treatment

Joker Porn Film JAV

For all its many awards, few would describe Joker as being a ‘sexy’ film. Bleak, nihilistic and frightening, yes, but not particularly raunchy.

But where there’s a willy there’s a way, and porn directors are notorious for taking bonk-free blockbusters and transforming them into steamy sauce-fests. From Forrest Hump to T*ts A Wonderful Life, many seemingly innocent movies have gone through rude and raucous remakes.

Now it’s Joker’s turn to take a trouserless detour, joining the ranks of boner-fide classics such as The Bare B*tch Project, Laid in Manhattan and ET: The Extra Testicle.

We’re mere weeks away from the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, where Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Phoenix threw himself into the role with real zeal, dropping more than 3.5 stone and even – as per Screenrant – keeping a disturbing journal to fully immerse himself in the warped mindset of Arthur Fleck.

However, Phoenix is not the only one to bring his own unique take to the Clown Prince of Crime, and he certainly won’t be the last. Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto have all brought something new and frightening to the malevolent character, and now we are perhaps getting the rawest performance yet.

Japanese AV idol Yui Hatano (Dirty Minded Wife Advent Vol. 30) has brought us a seriously X-rated version of the DC Comics supervillain, as reported by 9Gag; giving Joker’s quasi-sympathetic origin story the live-action porn treatment.

Steering firmly away from The Joker’s unofficial status as King of the Incels, Hatano’s sad clown is clearly getting some. And absolutely fair enough.

Stills from the movie show Hatano, 31, dancing down the stairs much like in the iconic scene from the original. However, in this version Fleck is dressed for romance; sporting a mini-skirt and red stockings.

In other stills, Hatano – who has starred in more than 2,000 adult films and counting – can be seen enjoying some intimate moments with an unnamed character who appears to be wearing black leather gloves and a cape (Maybe Batman?).

Although this film may not receive quite the same accolades as Todd Phillips’ dark vision, fans are still interested in where this narrative will lead.

One person quipped:

I used to think my life was a tragedy, but now I realize it’s a pornography.

However, another less enthusiastic porn viewer sighed:

Can we just jerk off to something that doesn’t have to have a plot or a theme?

Hopefully Hatano’s retelling of the notorious baddie’s rise will have a happy ending, both for the characters and the viewers.