Someone Has Recast The MCU as ’90s Movie Stars And It’s Scarily Accurate

Marvel Studios/@BarkyBoogz/Twitter

A film fan has recast all the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters with iconic stars of the 1990s, and they’ve absolutely hit the nail on the head.

From Eddie Murphy and Brad Pitt, to Ron Perlman and Halle Berry, some of the best actors have been perfectly recast as if the MCU was created 20+ years ago.

Undeniably, it’s pretty difficult to imagine Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson and co. not playing the well-known characters, but you might change your mind when seeing this set up.

Marvel Studios

The imaginative recasting was shared by Twitter user @BarkyBoogz over the weekend, and it’s since accumulated 25,000 retweets and over 150,000 likes.

He shared the breakdown of the cast with the caption, ‘I’m… not mad at it? I feel like it’s pretty accurate’.

In the now-viral post, A-lister Brad Pitt was recast as Captain America, currently played by Chris Evans, while Denzel Washington was cast as Black Panther, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. In other roles, Tom Cruise took on Iron Man, Leonardo DiCaprio was Spider-Man, while Milla Jovovich took on Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

Elsewhere, Scarlet Witch was recast as Clueless‘ Alicia Silverstone, currently played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Scarlet Witch’s love interest Vision, currently played by Paul Bettany, was recast as Ethan Hawke.

Moving over to the Guardians of the Galaxy family, Brendan Fraser was cast as Star-lord (Peter Quill), currently played by Chris Pratt, with Halle Berry cast as Gamora, currently played by Zoe Saladana. Demi Moore was given the role of Nebula, currently played by Jumanji’s Karen Gillan, as Dave Bautista’s Drax was recast with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Someone even went as far as editing Fraser’s face onto that of Star-lord’s… and I don’t hate it.

The rest of the 90s MCU cast included: John Stamos as Winter Soldier; Eddie Murphy as Falcon; Christian Slater as Hawkeye; Matthew Broderick as Antman; Cuba Gooding Jr. as War Machine; Dolph Lundgren as Thor; David Duchovny as Hulk; Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange; Keith David as Nick Fury; Gary Oldman as Loki; Ron Perlman as Thanos; Joe Pesci as Rocket Racoon; and Winona Ryder as Mantis.

Responding to the iconic Ron Perlman being cast as Thanos (currently played by Josh Brolin), one Twitter-user joked, ‘Absolutely no cgi would be needed expect the line in the chin just paint him purple and keep it moving’.

Meanwhile someone else said of Reeves, ‘All of a sudden the only thing I want is Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange.’

While I love the current MCU cast, I’m definitely here for this 90s recasting.