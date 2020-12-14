Songbird Director Defends Making Deadly Coronavirus Thriller During Pandemic
Making a thriller about a deadly virus and then releasing it while people are still dying from that virus at unprecedented rates might seem in poor taste to some, but Songbird director Adam Mason disagrees.
Mason’s pandemic thriller – produced by none other than Michael Bay – was released on Amazon Prime last week, but has been the topic of some debate since the trailer for the film was released back in October.
Now, in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, he’s once again defended his decision to make the film, saying:
We’re living in a scary time, and the reason the movie is sparking conversation is because it resonates with what we’re experiencing today,
The reason why the movie is called Songbird is it’s about hope. It’s about resilience. It’s about the strength of the human spirit.
This was a huge effort for so many people, and I think it was brave of everyone to be a part of it, just to keep working.
Songbird features former Disney star Sofia Carson and Riverdale actor KJ Apa as a ‘virtual’ couple living through a never-ending coronavirus pandemic. The film is set in Los Angeles in 2023, and imagines a world where the coronavirus has mutated into increasingly deadly forms, forcing infected victims to be placed in quarantine camps called ‘Q-Zones.’
Speaking to EW before the film’s release, Mason sought to downplay the pandemic-based setting of the film, describing it as more like ‘Romeo and Juliet, but they’re separated by her front door and by the virus’.
Clearly, the critics don’t agree. The film currently has a 12% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Esquire Magazine writing, ‘We don’t need a Purge-like thriller using this trauma as nightmare fuel’. The social media response hasn’t been much better, either. Reacting to the trailer, one person tweeted, ‘This is quite possibly one of the sh*ttiest attempts at cashing in on human suffering. Whoever makes this movie should be ashamed. This isn’t needed, nor wanted’.
Sitting down to watch a movie about a pandemic isn’t going to be everyone’s idea of a relaxing evening, especially for residents of Los Angeles currently living under the renewed stay-at-home order that was issued for the area a fortnight ago. But with that being said, judging by Contagion’s rise up the Netflix most-watched list in March, there’s plenty of people who will.
