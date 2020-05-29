Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Officially Announced Paramount Pictures

Gotta juice! After the success of the first film, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially been announced.

Advert

Starring Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz as the titular speedster, the action-adventure blockbuster defied the odds of video game adaptations – and its own rocky production, with an initially horrifying Sonic character design – to become a hit.

With a budget around the region of $90 million, it grossed more than $306 million worldwide – upon release, it landed the best opening weekend of any movie based on a video game.

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie 4 Paramount Pictures

As per Variety, Paramount Pictures and SEGA Sammy have green-lit development on the sequel, with Jeff Fowler returning to direct and Pat Casey and Josh Miller penning the script. The original cast, including Carrey, Schwartz and James Marsden, are also expected to return.

Advert

The first film follows the misadventures of Sonic and his newfound human pal Tom (Marsden), on the run from Dr. Robotnik, who wants to use the blue blur’s powers for global domination.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Paramount Pictures

As well as doing solid box office numbers, it released early on home entertainment – one of several amid the current outbreak, such as Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – to much success.

Currently, it has a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with New York Post‘s Johnny Oleksinski writing: ‘If the title makes you wince, know the movie is a lot better than it deserves to be. You’ll actually care about what happens to the prickly blue dude, even if you never cared about getting to zone seven.’

Jim Carrey Sonic the Hedgehog Paramount Pictures

A common area of praise was Carrey’s performance, his first straight-up deranged, comedic turn in quite some time. FilmWeek‘s Amy Nicholson said: ‘I was just thrilled to be reminded of everything Jim Carrey can do when he lets himself riff.’

There’s currently no release date for the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, as it’s in the very early stages of development.