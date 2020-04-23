Sons Of Anarchy Creator Unveils Plans For Sequel Series Following Jax's Sons FX

Nearly six years after Sons of Anarchy last graced our screens, the show’s creator has unveiled plans for a sequel series focusing on Jax’s sons.

Advert

Series creator Kurt Sutter has recently been holding weekly Q&A sessions for fans of the show, as well as the spin-off series he co-created, Mayans M.C., on his social media every Tuesday.

This week, he responded to those who were wondering about the fate of Abel – the son of late protagonist Jax Teller (played by Charlie Hunnam) – with fans asking: ‘How in your mind will Abel’s destiny play out?’

sons of anarchy abel FX

Although he didn’t specifically say what he had in mind, Sutter did reveal Abel’s fate would potentially be revealed in a new sequel series – titled Sam Crow.

Advert

He wrote:

I had this realisation between SOA and Mayans. That the SOA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow.

While Sons of Anarchy has obviously wrapped up, Mayans M.C. is still in progress, with the third season expected to air later this year. That only leaves the other two – the first of which would be a prequel and the latter a sequel.

Sutter revealed that First Nine – which he has previously said would take place before Jax was born and would follow the original nine members of SAMCRO (or, to give it the full title, Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original) – would be a ‘limited series’ comprised of nine episodes. ‘It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons,’ he wrote.

The final show, Sam Crow, would be a sequel series, and ‘would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas’ – the latter being Jax’s other son. He did not specify how far into the future it would be set.

Unfortunately, Sutter was unable to confirm whether Sam Crow would be likely to make it to our screens, writing: ‘I can’t discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can’t comment on the reality of any of this happening.’

jax and his sons FX

Advert

His comment comes after he was fired from Mayans M.C. following ‘multiple complaints’ about his on-set behaviour, specifically after he allegedly made a joke about ‘Walt Disney being antisemitic’, according to the Independent.

Regardless, fans of the show were just happy Sutter had given them that much, with one person begging him to ‘kiss and make up with Fox to make it a reality’.

One person responded to his tweet saying: ‘I always figured Abel getting the SOA ring from Gemma left the door open for a spinoff down the road. I’d watch it!’ While another begged: ‘Please please please, oh and did I mention please.’

Give the people what they want, man!