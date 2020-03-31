Sony Delays All Summer 2020 Movies To 2021, Including Morbius And Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony

Sony has announced it will be delaying the releases of all their summer 2020 movies until 2021.

This includes delaying the highly-anticipated Morbius, starring Jared Leto, from July 31 to March 19, 2021, and moving Ghostbusters: Afterlife back from July 10 this year to March 5, 2021. While Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has also been pushed from August 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021.

This decision follows delays across the wider movie industry, with cinemas having shut their doors to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Morbius Jared Leto Sony Pictures

Almost every single major Sony title has been moved out of 2020, except for Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, which has been moved up to October 23, 2020, from January 15, 2021,as Variety points out.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks’ World War II drama Greyhound – which was originally scheduled for a June release – has been taken off the schedule indefinitely.

This reschedule is said to be the most sweeping by any major studio since the outbreak of the virus, with most North American cinemas having closed in recent weeks.

Ghostbusters Sony

It’s believed Sony’s reshuffle may also have an impact that lasts beyond 2020, with 2021 film releases also being moved around in the upheaval.

An as of yet untitled Sony/Marvel project, originally scheduled for October 8, 2021, has been pushed back to an unannounced future date.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s Uncharted, which initially had a release date of March 5, 2021 release date, has now been delayed until October 8 next year.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be taking Uncharted’s slot in the schedule, whilst Uncharted will take up the date which had previously been held by that untitled Sony/Marvel project.

Greyhound Sony

Other hotly anticipated titles taken off the schedules of major movie studios following the outbreak include Disney’s Mulan and Black Widow, Universal’s Fast 9, MGM’s next James Bond instalment No Time to Die, and Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II.

Approximately 120,000 workers in the Hollywood movie industry have already lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic, according to US entertainment industry union IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees).

The estimate was released in a ICG (International Cinematographers Guild) newsletter to members, which stated: ‘The IATSE reports that the pandemic shutdown has resulted in the loss of 120,000 jobs held by its 150,000 members. It is critical that our industry be included in pending federal relief package’.

Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony

The film and television industry has come to an almost complete standstill, with thousands of largely freelance crew losing their jobs at short notice and without much in the way of financial compensation.

In response to this, US Congress has passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ‘CARES’ Act, which will provide tangible economic relief for those working in the US entertainment industry. While Netflix has also launched a $100 million relief fund for workers in the industry.