Sony Drops ‘Night Monkey’ Trailer

Sony Pictures

The night belongs to the monkey in the trailer for Sony’s newest web-slinging superhero.

When darkness falls, the noir-suited teen emerges to fight crime and other evil forces.

If you’re thinking he looks a lot like Spider-Man… well, you’re not going mad, because it is!

Check out the fun trailer below:

For the unaware, the trailer is a fun joke inspired by a gag in the latest Spider-Man film, Far From Home.

The movie takes Peter Parker (Tom Holland) out of the US to Europe for a continent-trotting school holiday. All he wants is to relax with his friends and chat up MJ (Zendaya).

Alas, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) has other plans – he needs Peter, more specifically Spider-Man, to fight the raging threat of Elementals alongside powerful newcomer Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Sony Pictures

Only a few select people know about Peter’s superhero secret, including his friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

In an effort to conceal his best pal’s identity after he dons his new black suit, Ned comes up with an ingenious moniker: Night Monkey. Unfortunately, the name catches on, with local media circulating reports of Night Monkey’s heroics.

It’s one of the funnier threads in an already brilliant film: easily up there with the best Spider-Man films to date. Emotional, exhilarating and mischievously creative as Mysterio’s true nature becomes apparent.

Colombia Pictures

However, Spidey’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has crumbled, and what’s the reason? Money.

Sony Pictures, who own the film rights to the character, and Disney came to an agreement before Captain America: Civil War that allowed for the friendly neighbourhood hero to appear in MCU movies.

However, their partnership came to an end after Disney – who owns Marvel – pushed for a higher share of the profits. From here, Spider-Man will star in exclusively Sony-led adventures, giving way to the possibility of an appearance in future Venom films.

Marvel Studios

The dissolution of the studios’ agreement came shortly after Spider-Man: Far From Home became Sony’s most successful release at the global box office, raking in more than $1.1 billion.

After the news broke, Sony posted the following statement:

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterised recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.

Marvel Studios

Feige’s command is formidable: over the course of the MCU’s lifetime, the film’s have grossed more than $26 billion.

However, if Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is anything to go by, Marvel aren’t necessarily the key to the friendly neighbourhood hero’s success.

As long as Sony remember: ‘With great power, comes great responsibility.’

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]