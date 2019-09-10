Sony Launch TV Channel Playing Christmas Films Non-Stop From Today

New Line Cinema/20th Century Fox

In what would make Buddy the Elf scream ‘Santa’ at the top of his lungs, it’s only 106 days until Christmas.

It’s been said ‘the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear’. Surely it’s a similar adage for watching as many festive movies as possible.

If you’re already fighting your tinsel-spangling urges, you can channel your energy into the TV: Sony are launching a 24/7 Christmas movie channel.

The Sony Movies Christmas channel will air the UK’s most-loved seasonal flicks round the clock for your constant pleasure.

Starting from today (September 10) until the end of January, there will be a glorious abundance of cheesy, schmaltzy movies on offer. Amidst the opening collection, there’s festive favourites like Holiday Road Trip, Christmas With The Kranks, Silver Bells and Defending Santa.

Make sure you bring your tissues to their 19.00 screening: every day, at this time, the channel will show an emotional film such as Moonlight & Mistletoe, Christmas Grace and All I Want For Christmas.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Some would say September is far too early to kick off Christmas preparations – and I’d be inclined to agree.

At the very minimum, we should get Halloween out of the way first. For the UK, the fancy-dress holiday is nowhere near as celebrated as it is in the US, but it’s still an important fixture of the calendar.

While winter in the northern hemisphere officially begins on Sunday December 22, many would consider Halloween the transition from autumn to the icy-cold, jumper-wearing season that makes it actually feel like Christmas.

Buena Vista Pictures

Sony aren’t the only ones indulging in a bit of festivity: the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton have covered a tree in fairy lights, tinsel and a gold star, as well as hanging decorations in its reception area, an entire three and a half months before Christmas.

As per the MailOnline, general manager Jason Bramwell said:

Christmas is an all-year-round event for the hotel… I’m not sure what’s more alarming: the fact we’re still desperately clinging onto the idea that summer isn’t over yet, or the fact there’s only 107 blooming days until the festive season comes to a head.

Soon, shopping centres will be polluted with Mariah Carey’s ineradicable ballad. Advent calendars, selection boxes and party food will flood supermarket shelves.

Def Jam Records

We may as well embrace the Christmas spirit. Hopefully the channel shows Die Hard.

The Sony Movies channel is available to watch 24/7 on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 and Freesat 303.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]