Sony Responds To Rumours Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Will Appear In Spider-Man 3 Sony Pictures

Spider-Man fans have been spoilt with excitement this week, as rumours Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield could all appear in the new movie have taken over the internet.

Reports claim the three actors, who are famed for playing the superhero in different iterations, could come together in a spectacular Into The Multiverse. Now, you see why everyone has been so excited?

Well, Sony has officially responded to the rumours, and while it might not be the confirmation everyone’s hoping for, it does leave room for hope.

ET Canada contacted the company to ask if there was any truth in the rumour, and a spokesperson responded: ‘Those rumoured castings are not confirmed.’

Not confirmed doesn’t mean they’re not going to be confirmed, so as far as I’m concerned, the dream is still very much alive and well.

Maguire, 45, was the first of the three to take on the role of Spidey in three films, dating from 2002 to 2007. Garfield, 37, then took on the position of Peter Parker when the franchise went through a reboot in 2012. Holland, 24, then became the youngest Spider-Man in 2016, starring in Homecoming, Far From Home, and a number of Avengers films.

Spider-Man Far From Home 2 Sony Pictures

Perhaps the reason why everyone finds the rumour so believable, however, is the all-but-confirmed recent casting of Jamie Foxx, who famously played Spidey nemesis Electro, in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, when Sony still owned all the rights to the character.

The 52-year-old is said to be in the final talks to reprise his role six years later, in the third instalment for the Marvel series.

Foxx added fuel to the fire shortly after the talks were announced, by uploading to Instagram (and then swiftly deleting) the famed meme of three Spider-Men all looking up at the skyline.

We can only hope that any last minute castings will happen soon though, as filming for the upcoming film are believed to have already started.

Just over a week ago, posters began appearing all over New York City, asking car-owners to remove their vehicles ahead of filming taking place.

Spider-Man 3 will be directed by Jon Watts, who also directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, while Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal produce.

Other famous faces we can expect to see reprising their roles are Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The third instalment is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.

