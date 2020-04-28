Sophie Turner Said She'd Only Date Joe Jonas If He Watched All The Harry Potter Movies PA Images/Warner Bros.

Joe Jonas has revealed the one condition he had to agree to in order to bag a date with his now wife Sophie Turner, and it surprisingly had nothing to do with him and everything to do with Harry Potter.

Sophie has already proven she’s a pop culture icon, having previously admitted she used to hate the Jonas Brothers because she thought they were responsible for Busted splitting up.

So the fact she’s a Harry Potter fan doesn’t surprise me in the slightest, with the Game of Thrones actor telling Joe she would only go out with him if he promised to watch all of the movies.

sophie turner and joe jonas

The revelation came about during an interview with The Late Late Show, when the 30-year-old singer told host James Corden the couple had been building Lego sets together during lockdown – specifically Harry Potter Lego.

Well actually, they’ve also been building Lord of the Rings Lego, Stranger Things Lego and Batman Lego too… but for the purposes of this story we’re just focusing on Harry Potter, okay?

Anyway, the gist is they’ve been doing so much Lego they’re ‘running out of options at this point’, with Corden asking Joe exactly why they’ve been doing so much – and it turns out the reason is a lot more sentimental than you might have thought.

Joe explained:

Sophie, she said, ‘Look, if we’re going to get married…’ and it was actually, ‘If you’re going to date me, you have to watch the Harry Potter movies’.

Anyway, that’s exactly what he did, with Joe saying he ‘fell in love’ with the franchise pretty quickly. But the story didn’t end there, as he then made Sophie do something for him in exchange – watch Lord of the Rings, of course.

‘So we’ve been binge-watching Lord of the Rings during this time and building the Legos that go with the movies,’ Joe explained. ‘Which is very fun.’ Incredible.

Basically, they seem to be having a pretty great time together, although Sophie has previously said that while she’s enjoying herself, Joe is finding it a bit more difficult. During an interview with Conan O’Brien, Sophie described Joe as a ‘social butterfly’ so having to stay inside was like ‘prison for him’.

joe jonas quarantine

She, on the other hand, described herself as an ‘introvert’ and a ‘homebody’, saying she only leaves the house once a day to walk her dogs and that’s it. She added: ‘I’m kind of loving it.’

Sophie did say she understands why some people are finding it difficult, and offered her own words of advice for those who might be having a tough time: ‘All you have to do is stay home and get drunk at home!’

Keep doing you, Sophie.