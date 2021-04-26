unilad
Soul Wins Oscar For Best Animated Film

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Apr 2021 02:26
Soul Wins Oscar For Best Animated FilmPIxar

I’m gonna live every minute of it: Soul has won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.

Samuel L. Jackson earlier said in Unbreakable: ‘Do you know what the scariest thing is? To not know your place in this world, to not know why you’re here. That’s – that’s just an awful feeling.’

That fear is at the centre of Soul, Pixar’s latest existential whopper to make you laugh, cry and wonder. It’s no surprise to see it win its biggest prize of the year.

Pixar

In the Best Animated Feature category, Soul beat its own studio against Onward, as well as Wolfwalkers, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Over the Moon.

The film follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a jazz teacher and aspiring pianist whose life is upended when he falls through a manhole, separating his soul from his body and putting him on a mission to reunite them alongside 22 (Tina Fey), a cynical spirit stuck in the Great Before.

Soul filmPixar

In UNILAD‘s review, we wrote: ‘Surreal, strange, and mind-bogglingly ambitious, Pixar’s latest film Soul is as unpredictable as it is beautiful and ranks among the best films ever produced by the lauded animation studio.’

Explaining how the film came to be, director Pete Docter told us: ‘In a sense, it then became an argument back and forth between the characters and ourselves about whether life in all its disappointment and suffering is worth it, and if so, what makes it worth it? And that sounds perfect for a kids film, doesn’t it?’

Soul is available to stream on Disney+ now. 

Topics: Film and TV, Academy Awards, Oscars, Pixar, Soul

 