South Park Hour-Long Pandemic Special Coming This Month

Everyone has had different experiences with the coronavirus pandemic, but I’m sure none will have a take on it quite like South Park.

The long-running animated TV show is set to address the outbreak when it returns with a special episode imaginately titled The Pandemic Special. The episode will be an hour long, making it the longest in the show’s 23-year history.

During the episode, viewers will see Stan’s father Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak, as the virus presents challenges to the citizens of South Park.

Comedy Central has released a trailer for the episode, which you can check out below:

In keeping with real life, the kids of the town will head back to school to find nothing resembles the ‘normal’ they once knew, a synopsis reads.

The show’s version of the outbreak will probably result in a bit more than social distancing, however, as the students find their teachers, their homeroom and even Eric Cartman have undergone astounding changes.

Written and produced by series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the episode promises to address all sorts of ‘2020 problems’ when it airs on Wednesday, September 30.

News of the special comes almost exactly a year after Comedy Central renewed South Park through to season 26. The network is almost entirely exiting the scripted live-action business in favour of animated and late-night fare, Variety reports.

South Park hit a milestone by releasing its 300th episode during the most recent 23rd season, which came to an end in December 2019.

The event special picks up where South Park left off, though no further information for the official premiere date for season 24 has been given by Comedy Central.

