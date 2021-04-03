unilad
Advert

Space Jam 2 Trailer Has People Comparing It With Ready Player One

by : Cameron Frew on : 03 Apr 2021 14:15
Space Jam 2 Trailer Has People Comparing It With Ready Player OneWarner Bros.

The first trailer for LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy is here – and it’s drawing comparisons to Ready Player One

The long-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film will finally hit cinemas – and HBO Max – later this year. In lieu of original star Michael Jordan, James is stepping into his shoes to face off against the Goon Squad.

Advert

In the movie, James plays ‘a heightened version of himself’ with a son named Dom (Joe). Both of them are trapped in the Warner 3000 entertainment ‘Server-verse’ by a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), who also kidnaps Dom in a bid to steal his followers. Only in this world, there’s lots of characters you’re going to recognise.

Check out the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

Loading…

There’s a large number of references to keep your eyes out for: as James flies past multiple ‘planets’, we appear to see the worlds of Game of Thrones and The Wizard of Oz, soaring over Munchkinland and into the Kansas tornado.

Advert

Of course, there’s the beloved cast of Looney Tunes in a mixture of dazzling 3D and classic 2D animation. But the most exciting cameos come from the Iron Giant and King Kong – which is very reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Kline’s Ready Player One.

Reacting to the trailer, one Twitter user wrote: ‘This ain’t SPACE JAM, this is READY PLAYER ONE Basketball Edition.’ Another tweeted: ‘I can’t believe The Iron Giant not only is he in Ready Player One!!! Now he’s in Space Jam!!! THIS IS WONDERFUL!!!’

Advert

Some viewers have taken issue with its inspiration, but others are absolutely delighted. ‘Oh I can’t wait for this! It looks like a mix between the OG Space Jam and Ready Player One! Animating Lebron was such a good idea, I knew this was in good hands with Ryan Coogler.’

Coogler is a producer on the film, with Malcolm D. Lee directing.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit cinemas on July 16, 2021. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane
Life

Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane

Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Years
Technology

Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Run For 28,000 Years

Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away
News

Nepalese Climbers Remove 2.2 Tons Of Rubbish From Everest While Tourists Away

Solar Storm That Caused ‘Great Fire In The Sky’ Could Hit Earth Again
Science

Solar Storm That Caused ‘Great Fire In The Sky’ Could Hit Earth Again

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, lebron james, Now

 