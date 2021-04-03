Space Jam 2 Trailer Has People Comparing It With Ready Player One

Warner Bros.

The first trailer for LeBron James’ Space Jam: A New Legacy is here – and it’s drawing comparisons to Ready Player One.

The long-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film will finally hit cinemas – and HBO Max – later this year. In lieu of original star Michael Jordan, James is stepping into his shoes to face off against the Goon Squad.

In the movie, James plays ‘a heightened version of himself’ with a son named Dom (Joe). Both of them are trapped in the Warner 3000 entertainment ‘Server-verse’ by a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), who also kidnaps Dom in a bid to steal his followers. Only in this world, there’s lots of characters you’re going to recognise.

Check out the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy below:

There’s a large number of references to keep your eyes out for: as James flies past multiple ‘planets’, we appear to see the worlds of Game of Thrones and The Wizard of Oz, soaring over Munchkinland and into the Kansas tornado.

Of course, there’s the beloved cast of Looney Tunes in a mixture of dazzling 3D and classic 2D animation. But the most exciting cameos come from the Iron Giant and King Kong – which is very reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Ernest Kline’s Ready Player One.

Reacting to the trailer, one Twitter user wrote: ‘This ain’t SPACE JAM, this is READY PLAYER ONE Basketball Edition.’ Another tweeted: ‘I can’t believe The Iron Giant not only is he in Ready Player One!!! Now he’s in Space Jam!!! THIS IS WONDERFUL!!!’

Some viewers have taken issue with its inspiration, but others are absolutely delighted. ‘Oh I can’t wait for this! It looks like a mix between the OG Space Jam and Ready Player One! Animating Lebron was such a good idea, I knew this was in good hands with Ryan Coogler.’

Coogler is a producer on the film, with Malcolm D. Lee directing.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit cinemas on July 16, 2021.