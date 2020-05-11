Space Jam Episode Of The Last Dance Finally Drops On Netflix Warner Bros.

The Last Dance, the Netflix Original documenting the life and career of basketball star Michael Jordan, has been a hit since its launch.

But if you’re anything like me and know Jordan for his performance in the 1996 live-action animation Space Jam rather than his sporting career, then it’s about to get really interesting.

Episodes seven and eight have just landed on the streaming service, and episode eight gives an interesting insight into the making of the iconic film.

Watch the trailer for the new episodes here:

Episode eight shows how Warner Bros. provided Jordan with his very own gym, dubbed ‘The Jordan Dome’ by directors, so he could refine his game even while filming the movie. It also includes the well-documented tale of Jordan punching his teammate Steve Kerr.

The synopsis for the docuseries reads:

The Last Dance is a 2020 American sports documentary miniseries about the career of Michael Jordan, with particular focus on the 1997–98 Chicago Bulls season. The series features film from a crew that had an all-access pass to the Bulls during the National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Emma Rosemurgey

Following his training’s success, the episode sees MJ lead the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls team to a then record 72 regular season victories.

What becomes abundantly clear is that Jordan will take any knockbacks thrown in his direction and use them as ammunition to come back fighting.

Episodes one to eight of The Last Dance are available to stream on Netflix now.