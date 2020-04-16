Space Jam Is Coming To Netflix

Space Jam Is Available To Stream On Netflix From Today Warner Bros.

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now! Space Jam is finally available to stream.

First released in 1996, the fan-favourite Looney Tunes classic is arriving on Netflix. Here’s your chance, do your dance and relish that sweet nostalgia.

For newcomers to the film, you’re in for a wacky ride. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War may have been dubbed the most ambitious crossover event of all-time, but it’s got nothing on Space Jam.

Space Jam Warner Bros.

The movie follows Michael Jordan in a fictionalised account of his initial 1993 retirement from the NBA, when he decided to flesh out his Minor League Baseball chops (before eventually making an extraordinary basketball comeback two years later).

As his new career coasts on mediocrity, Bugs Bunny abducts and brings him to the Looney Tunes world. Why? So he can help them beat Mr. Swackhammer’s minions in a basketball match to prevent their imprisonment in Moron Mountain, an intergalactic amusement park. Bill Murray is there too… because why not?

Space Jam (1) Warner Bros.

It’s absolutely mental and honestly, looking back, the fact it got made is a bit of a miracle (then again, it did have the two biggest stars on the planet). Of course, people flocked to cinemas at the time – off of an $80 million budget, the film grossed more than $230 million at the box office (its soundtrack was so popular it became certified as six-times platinum).

Most critics weren’t particularly kind, with the exception of the Chicago Tribune‘s Gene Siskel, who wrote: ‘Space Jam is, at times, a hoot, especially when it has fun with Michael’s less-than-stellar baseball career.’

Hey you, whatcha gonna do? Watch Space Jam, obviously! It’s on Netflix from April 17, just don’t forget your North Carolina shorts.